Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.37

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.37 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 129.87 ($1.67). Saga shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 247,810 shares.
Saga Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45.
About Saga
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saga
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.