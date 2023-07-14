Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.37

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.37 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 129.87 ($1.67). Saga shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 247,810 shares.

Saga Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45.

About Saga

(Get Free Report)

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.