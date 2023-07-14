Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 45,562 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. 845,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.