Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Crown Castle worth $132,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.
NYSE CCI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,191. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
