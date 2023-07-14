Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 1,124,450 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124,450 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 86,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 527,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.