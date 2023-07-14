Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Update

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 80,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,266. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 988.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

