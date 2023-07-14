Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.49 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 185,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,651. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

