Secret Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00219812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032313 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003353 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 375.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00315772 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

