SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
SEMAFO Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
