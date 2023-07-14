Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW) Drops By 73.5%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the June 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,970 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENERW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Accretion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

