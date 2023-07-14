Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Increases By 800.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.82. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,154. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.2761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

