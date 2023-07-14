Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Drops By 75.7%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE remained flat at $10.57 during trading on Friday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,715. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

