Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Decreases By 92.5%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,463. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
CB Scientific Company Profile
