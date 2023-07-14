Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Decreases By 92.5%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,463. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

