Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Drops By 76.5%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 306,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 18.2 %

Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 97,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Corner Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.