Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Decreases By 79.4%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 482,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DatChat by 96.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,969. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

About DatChat

DatChat ( NASDAQ:DATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. DatChat had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 25,827.66%.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

