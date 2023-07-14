Short Interest in DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Declines By 92.5%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

DGNOF remained flat at $0.42 during trading on Friday. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. DIAGNOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

