Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Drops By 78.4%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 319,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,811. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 5,411,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,999.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,192.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,566 shares of company stock valued at $17,297 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
