Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Rises By 639.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 639.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 68,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,256,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,402,230.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000.
NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $29.59.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
