Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Expands By 363.2%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, a growth of 363.2% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,994. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,059.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

