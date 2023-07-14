Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Drops By 88.9%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

