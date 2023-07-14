Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Drops By 88.9%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.
About Jenoptik
