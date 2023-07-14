Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 87.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MDJM Stock Down 4.0 %

MDJH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 16,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,823. MDJM has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

MDJM Company Profile

Featured Articles

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

