Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 87.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MDJM Stock Down 4.0 %
MDJH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 16,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,823. MDJM has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
MDJM Company Profile
