Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 81.7%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %
PEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 15,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Energy Minerals
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.