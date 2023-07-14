Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 81.7%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

PEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 15,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

