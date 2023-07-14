Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expands By 1,346.8%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, an increase of 1,346.8% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 9,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $116,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $247.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.18. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

