Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 87.4%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,615,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. 83,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,394. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

