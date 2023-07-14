Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Rises By 1,269.8%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 1,269.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 5.9 %

OTCMKTS RCKHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.