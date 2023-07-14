Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Rises By 1,269.8%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 1,269.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 5.9 %
OTCMKTS RCKHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Rockhopper Exploration
