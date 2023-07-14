Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Grows By 1,600.0%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 0.3 %

SEKEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 5,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.21.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

