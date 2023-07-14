Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Declines By 97.9%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske downgraded SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

SICRF stock remained flat at $105.00 during midday trading on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.