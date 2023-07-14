Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Drops By 91.6%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STLXF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.