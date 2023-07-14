Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 76.3%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $87.51. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $173.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

