Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Drops By 64.6%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Telos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.00. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Telos will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Telos

Institutional Trading of Telos

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

