Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Grows By 683.3%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. THC Biomed Intl has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About THC Biomed Intl
