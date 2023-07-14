Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Grows By 683.3%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. THC Biomed Intl has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

