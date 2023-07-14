Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Drops By 94.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
HYZD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. 23,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,136. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.