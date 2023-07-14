Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Drops By 94.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

HYZD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. 23,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,136. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 904,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

