SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

