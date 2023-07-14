Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Up 1.6%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 20,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 97,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.87 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 22.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

