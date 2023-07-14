Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 47,380 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 1.42% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $39.56 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

