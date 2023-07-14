Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

