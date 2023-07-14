Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

