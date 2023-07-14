Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,591.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

