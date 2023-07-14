Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

NVO stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $351.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

