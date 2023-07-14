Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $4.12 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

