Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 89,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 231.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,462 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

