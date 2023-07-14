Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $56.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $63,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

