SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.04. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

