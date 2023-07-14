Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) vs. Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Head to Head Contrast

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Society Pass has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Bread Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million 2.43 -$33.79 million ($1.28) -0.38 Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.40 $223.00 million $9.34 3.73

Profitability

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Society Pass and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -449.79% -133.36% -95.00% Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Society Pass and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 541.68%. Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Society Pass on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

