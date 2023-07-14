Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.