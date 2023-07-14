Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 5.0 %
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
