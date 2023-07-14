Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 5.0 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.