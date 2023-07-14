Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,026 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. 62,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,683. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

