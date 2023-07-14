Southern Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,023,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

