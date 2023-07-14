Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMC remained flat at $18.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.29. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 23.99%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

