Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $3.73. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

