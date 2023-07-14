SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading 1.2% Higher

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $41.79. 150,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 70,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIP. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,971,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

